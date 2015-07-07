COLOMBO, July 7 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady for a third straight session on Tuesday in dull
trade as a state-run bank sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the
currency flat, dealers said.
Three-month rupee forwards ended steady at 135.30/40 per
dollar as inward remittances offset importer dollar demand.
However, six-month forwards ended slightly weaker at
136.85/95, compared with Monday's close of 136.80 as a foreign
bank converted some dollars to buy rupee-denominated treasury
securities, dealers said.
On Thursday, the state bank, through which the central bank
usually directs the market, lowered the dollar selling rate by
10 cents from the previous session's close of 133.70.
"Everybody is on a wait and see mode due to political
uncertainty before the upcoming elections," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity.
The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a
record low of 134.20 on June 18. However, currency dealers and
analysts are wary of whether the central bank can sustain the
rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to
lower interest rates.
The pressure on the currency also could build up if
exporters stop selling dollars until the elections are over.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a
months-long deadlock.
Political analysts do not see a clear winner in the
elections as yet.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)