COLOMBO, July 9 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady for a fifth straight session on Thursday as demand
for more dollars by importers was offset by selling of the
greenback at 133.60 by banks and exporters, dealers said.
One of the state-owned banks, through which the central bank
usually directs the market, has kept the selling rate of the
dollar at 133.60 since July 2, dealers said.
"There are some exporter dollar sales here and there. But the
excess importer dollar demand has been met by the bank's dollar
sales. Otherwise, the rupee might depreciate," a currency dealer
said.
The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a
record low of 134.20 against the dollar on June 18.
The central bank may not be able to sustain the rupee's
appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower
interest rates, dealers and analysts say.
The pressure on the currency could also build if exporters
stop selling dollars until after the parliamentary elections,
dealers said.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a
months-long deadlock.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)