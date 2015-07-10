COLOMBO, July 10 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady for a sixth straight session on Friday in dull
trade as demand for more dollars by importers was offset by
selling of the greenback at 133.60 by a state-run bank, dealers
said.
The state-owned bank, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, has kept the selling rate of the dollar at
133.60 since July 2, dealers said.
"There was (importer) dollar demand today. The state bank is
selling at 133.60," a currency dealer said.
The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a
record low of 134.20 against the dollar on June 18.
The central bank may not be able to sustain the rupee's
appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower
interest rates, dealers and analysts said.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)