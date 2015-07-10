COLOMBO, July 10 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady for a sixth straight session on Friday in dull trade as demand for more dollars by importers was offset by selling of the greenback at 133.60 by a state-run bank, dealers said.

The state-owned bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, has kept the selling rate of the dollar at 133.60 since July 2, dealers said.

"There was (importer) dollar demand today. The state bank is selling at 133.60," a currency dealer said.

The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a record low of 134.20 against the dollar on June 18.

The central bank may not be able to sustain the rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower interest rates, dealers and analysts said. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)