COLOMBO Aug 14 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady on Friday despite importer dollar demand ahead of
the parliamentary election on Monday, while dealers said they
expected the currency to face further pressure in line with
weakening regional currencies.
The rupee traded steady at 133.90 per dollar as one of the
two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs
the market, sold dollars at a flat rate of 133.90.
Dealers said the there was heavy importer dollar demand with
some booking forwards, and the dollars were traded at an implied
spot rate of 135.00 rupees. Exporters were expecting the
currency to depreciate further, they added.
"I do not see any logic in the central bank defending the
rupee while other regional currencies are allowed to fall. After
the election, the central bank might allow a fall in the
currency," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The rupee fell for a second straight session on Thursday as
the state-run bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar
by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.90.
Dealers say the currency may fall to 135 levels in the short
term if the central bank permits the rupee to depreciate, in
line with the weakening seen in other global currencies against
the dollar.
The currency has fallen 0.3 percent since Aug. 5 as the
state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by
40 cents on three occasions, allowing the exchange rate to fall.
The fall in China's yuan, which hit a four-year low on
Wednesday after its central bank devalued the currency on
Tuesday, has sparked fears of a "currency war" and roiled global
financial markets, dragging other Asian currencies to multi-year
lows.
