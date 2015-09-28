COLOMBO, Sept 28 The Sri Lankan rupee
closed at a fresh record low on Monday as dollar selling by
exporters helped the currency recover from a record intra-day
low, offsetting demand for the greenback by importers, dealers
said.
Earlier, the spot currency fell 0.3 percent to touch a
record low of 141.40, surpassing its all-time low of 141.00 hit
last Tuesday.
The rupee closed at 141.25/30 on Monday.
"The rupee is still under pressure due to import demand and
no real dollar inflows," said a currency dealer, asking not to
be named.
Dealers said regulations were needed to make exporters
convert their export proceeds.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Monday he
expected the rupee to stabilise only after a rate increase by
the U.S. Fed, likely by year-end.
"Rupee fairly valued," the governor said. "It is left to
market forces to determine where it should be. That's the whole
message."
The rupee has fallen 4.7 percent since the central bank
effectively floated it on Sept. 4.
The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and
economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the
currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.
The central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on
loans and advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at curbing
demand for credit and stemming dollar outflows.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)