COLOMBO Oct 8 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended slightly firmer on Thursday as dollar selling by a private
bank surpassed demand for the greenback from importers, dealers
said.
The two state-run banks through which the central bank
directs the market, were not seen selling dollars, but a local
private bank sold the U.S. currency, the dealers said.
The rupee ended at 140.45/50 per dollar compared with
Wednesday's close of 140.55/65.
"The rupee is firmer on bank dollar sales, but it is not
clear weather it was due to exporter conversions," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
Some dealers also said dollar demand from importers is
reducing ahead of the government's budget in November and some
new measures to discourage unnecessary imports.
Last week, the government imposed a 100 percent margin on
letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary
imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further
weakening of the rupee currency.
The government had also changed the method to calculate
customs duties on imported vehicles. The Customs Director
General will now determine customs duties based on the prices
furnished by the vehicle manufacturers and not on the actual
transacted free-on-board value of the vehicle.
Vehicle Importers' Association said on Thursday the new
method will increase prices of imported vehicles.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28,
but has recovered over the past few days after a state-run bank
sold dollars.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)