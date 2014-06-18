COLOMBO, June 18 The Sri Lankan rupee fell for
the first time in 10 sessions on Wednesday, slipping from the
previous session's near-one-year high, on dollar demand from
importers after the central bank held interest rates steady at
multi-year lows, dealers said.
Demand for the greenback from importers surpassed inward
remittances, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 130.26/30 per dollar, weaker
from Tuesday's close at 130.22/26, its highest since June 26
last year.
The central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows
on Wednesday for a fifth straight month as it expects lending to
pick up in the second half of 2014.
"We expect the bids to come down further with lower
imports," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
The central bank in a statement said it did not see much
demand for imports in April, while private sector credit growth
contracted 3.3 percent year-on-year in the same month, its worst
performance since January 2010. It had risen 4.3 percent in
March.
"In view of the increased foreign currency inflows, the
central bank has also absorbed around $550 million from the
domestic foreign exchange market," the central bank said.
Early in the day, one of the two state banks, through which
the central bank directs the market, bought dollars from select
banks at 130.23 rupees, before the currency fell due to importer
dollar demand, dealers said.
The central bank bought dollars at 130.35 rupees on May 30
but started reducing its buying from then, allowing a gradual
appreciation in the rupee.
Central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on
June 6 that the rupee was facing appreciation pressure. The bank
was condoning the trend on a gradual basis to allow all
stakeholders to adjust to the changes.
Cabraal had said earlier that the central bank would keep
intervening in the currency market to prevent a rapid rise in
the rupee.
Dealers said the central bank's intervention has prevented
gains in the currency and they expect the rupee to face upward
pressure until credit growth and imports pick up.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)