COLOMBO, June 25 The Sri Lankan rupee closed at
a three-week low on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand,
while dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure if the
United States investigates claims regarding import of Iranian
crude via third parties.
The rupee ended weaker at 130.34/38 per dollar, its
lowest since June 3, from Tuesday's close of 130.32/35.
"Importer dollar demand has picked up," a currency dealer
said asking not to be named.
Dealers said the currency would trade in a range of 130.40
to 130.50 due to expected importer dollar demand, but it may
gain due to inflows.
Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate about
the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions.
The Sri Lankan government spokesman said on Thursday the
country had been buying Iranian crude from various countries via
third parties. The country's foreign ministry has rejected the
spokesman's claim.
The U.S. State Department has said in the event of Sri Lanka
breaching the sanctions, the United States would have to
consider a response consistent with its legal obligations and
"any violations would immediately make the company or
institution vulnerable to sanctions".
"But nothing has happened of that nature so far and it has
been a relief for the market," said a currency dealer with a
Colombo-based foreign bank.
Sri Lanka's oil import bill could rise if it has to buy more
refined oil, dealers said.
Dealers expect the currency to be stable if there is no
pressure from the oil import bills due to rising exports and a
fall in imports and private-sector credit growth.
The rupee has been on a rising trend since late February due
to strong inflows from remittances in the absence of higher
imports and private sector credit demand for the currency,
dealers said.
The central bank has absorbed around $550 million from the
domestic foreign exchange market this year through June 17 to
prevent sharp volatility and appreciation.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)