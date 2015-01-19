COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Monday on dollar demand from importers as lower
interest rates and depreciation in some foreign currencies
versus the rupee paved the way for more imports, dealers said.
Exporters, however, were waiting for clarity on economic
policy from President Maithripala Sirisena's new government,
they said.
Three-day forwards, or spot next, ended weaker at 132.50/60
per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 132.30/40.
Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, closed lower
at 132.51/60 per dollar compared with Friday's close of
132.35/45.
"The recent depreciation in Japanese Yen, Euro
have encouraged more imports. The lower interest rates
have also encouraged unusual imports during this period of the
year," a currency dealer said.
"We expect the rupee to be steady or move downward with
little volatility until March before seasonal imports pick up."
Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet last Monday, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to controlled
exchange rate regime earlier.
The spot currency was not traded on Monday.
Sri Lankan spots traded in a band between 130.00 and 131.75
rupees throughout 2014 following the central bank's move to
limit volatility in the currency and ensure a stable exchange
rate.
