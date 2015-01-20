COLOMBO Jan 20 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker for a third straight session on Tuesday on dollar demand
from importers as lower interest rates and depreciation in some
foreign currencies versus the rupee paved the way for more
imports, dealers said.
Exporters, however, were waiting for clarity on economic
policy from President Maithripala Sirisena's new government
ahead of a scheduled interim budget on Jan. 29, they said.
Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, closed lower
at 132.75/85 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
132.51/60.
"There was importer (dollar) demand and the exporters were
reluctant to convert," said a currency dealer.
Dealers said the recent depreciation in Japanese Yen
, Euro and lower interest rates have
encouraged more imports.
Dealers expect the rupee currency to be steady or move
downward with little volatility until March before seasonal
imports pick up.
Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to controlled
exchange rate regime earlier.
The spot currency was not traded on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan spots traded in a band between 130.00 and 131.75
rupees throughout 2014, following the central bank's move to
limit volatility in the currency and ensure a stable exchange
rate.
