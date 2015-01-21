COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended weaker for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, while fears over possible depreciation kept exporters away from the market, dealers said.

Three-day forwards, which were actively traded, closed at 132.95/133.05, compared with Tuesday's close of 132.90/133.00.

Four-day forwards closed lower at 132.97/133.07 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 132.75/85.

"There is not much of exporter conversions taking place with the uncertainty. There was importer (dollar) demand," said a currency dealer.

Exporters are waiting for clarity on economic policy from President Maithripala Sirisena's new government ahead of a scheduled interim budget on Jan. 29, dealers said.

Dealers said the recent depreciation in the Japanese Yen and the Euro and lower interest rates have encouraged more imports.

Dealers expect the rupee to be steady or move downward with little volatility until March, before seasonal imports pick up.

Dealers expect the rupee to depreciate to 135 against greenback in the near future, either by a policy decision in the budget or due to the central bank letting it fall gradually.

Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a parliamentary election.

The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the controlled exchange rate regime earlier.

The spot currency was not traded on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan spots traded in a band between 130.00 and 131.75 rupees throughout 2014, following the central bank's move to limit volatility in the currency and ensure a stable exchange rate.

