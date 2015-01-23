COLOMBO Jan 23 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
a tad weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand, while the
market waited for direction from an interim budget next week,
dealers said.
Dealers said fears of possible depreciation also kept
exporters away from the market.
Four-day forwards ended at 132.95/133.05 per dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 132.90/133.00. They have
fallen 0.45 percent in the week, market data showed.
"It is hard to predict the movement of the rupee as nobody
knows what the new government's policies are," a dealer said.
"With next week's budget, there could be some clear direction."
Dealers said exporters sold dollars in early trade before
importer dollar demand resulted in downward pressure.
President Maithripala Sirisena's new government is scheduled
to announce an interim budget on Jan. 29.
The recent depreciation in the Japanese Yen and
the Euro and lower interest rates have encouraged more
imports, dealers said.
Market players expect the rupee to depreciate to 135 in the
near future, either due to a policy decision in the budget or if
the central bank allows it to fall gradually by stopping
intervention.
Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
The spot currency was not traded on Friday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)