COLOMBO Jan 26 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
a tad weaker on Monday due to importer dollar demand, while
exporters awaited direction from the monetary policy and a
supplementary budget later this week, dealers said.
Fears of possible depreciation also kept exporters away from
the market, dealers said.
The three-day forwards, which were actively traded, ended a
tad weaker at 132.99/133.19 per dollar, compared with Friday's
close of 132.95/133.05.
Four-day forwards closed at 133.00/133.20 per dollar, weaker
from Friday's close of 132.95/133.05. They fell 0.45 percent
last week, market data showed.
"Rupee is weaker with diminishing exporter dollar
conversions," a dealer said. "The market is expecting
depreciation in the short term with the widening trade balance
and in line with global currencies."
The central bank will announce its first monetary policy
under the new government on Tuesday and Finance Minister Ravi
Karunanayake will announce a supplementary budget on Thursday.
President Maithripala Sirisena had pledged pay hikes for
state sector, reduction in the prices of 10 essential goods, and
cuts in the cost of living through the budget.
Market players expect the rupee to depreciate to 135 in the
near future, either due to a policy decision in the budget or if
the central bank stops its intervention, allowing it to fall
gradually.
Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said
he would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days
to a parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
The spot currency was not traded on Monday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)