COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Tuesday on importer dollar demand even as the central
bank capped the fall, while exporters awaited direction from the
supplementary budget later this week, dealers said.
Fears of possible depreciation kept exporters away from the
market, which resulted in the fall of the currency, leading the
central bank to cap the four-day forward at 133.00, which forced
dealers to trade one-week forwards, dealers said.
One-week forwards closed at 133.45/55 per dollar, weaker
from Monday's close of 133.20/40.
Four-day forwards closed at 133.00/133.50 per dollar, weaker
from Monday's close of 133.00/133.20. They fell 0.45 percent
last week, market data showed.
"No dollars are coming into the market as exporters are
waiting, expecting more depreciation in the currency," a dealer
said.
Another dealer said concerns over the central bank and the
market not agreeing on the price of the currency have weighed on
sentiment.
Dealers said the market is expecting depreciation in the
short term with the widening trade balance and in line with
global currencies.
The spot currency has not been trading, while
forwards have been trading with downward pressure, dealers said.
The new central bank governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told
Reuters that the current foreign exchange policy does not need
"any big changes".
"That will stabilise now. I don't think that will continue,"
Mahendran said, referring to the depreciation trend since
August.
Some dealers said exporters are waiting for clarity from the
new government's economic policy as they are confused after the
central bank governor kept rates steady on Tuesday, saying the
economy was doing well, but the finance minister criticised the
previous government's economic management.,
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present a
supplementary budget on Thursday, aiming to fulfil election
pledges by President Maithripala Sirisena that included pay
hikes for the state sector and price reductions on essential
goods.
The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with
more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)