COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Thursday due to importer dollar demand despite moral
suasion by the central bank, while exporters awaited direction
from a supplementary budget, dealers said.
Currency dealers said the rupee may depreciate because of an
expected increase in consumption after a raft of tax reductions
on key commodities in the budget.
Fears of depreciation kept exporters away from the market,
resulting in the currency's fall and leading the central bank to
cap four-day forwards at 133.00 and one-week forwards at 133.50,
dealers said.
One-month forwards ended at 134.00/10 per dollar compared
with Wednesday's close of 133.90/80.
One-week forwards ended at 133.50/60 per dollar, unchanged
from Wednesday's close of 133.50/60, while four-day also ended
unchanged at 133.00/133.40 per dollar.
"The currency will be under pressure with the increase of
disposable income from the budget," said a dealer.
The new government on Thursday imposed taxes on cash-rich
firms to pay for populist policies and tax reduction on key
commodities in a bid to woo voters as it faces a parliamentary
election in the second quarter.
Dealers said exporters were not selling as they expected
further depreciation in the currency in the short term, with the
widening trade balance and in line with global currencies.
Spot currency has not been trading, while forwards
have been trading with downward pressure, dealers said.
The new central bank governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told
Reuters on Tuesday the current foreign exchange policy does not
need "any big changes" and expects the currency to stabilise,
ending the depreciation trend that started in August.
The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with
more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the
controlled exchange rate regime earlier.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; editing by Robert
Birsel)