COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan rupee forwards
ended steady on Monday as late importer dollar demand from a
state firm offset early selling of the greenback by exporters,
while pressure on the local currency is seen persisting through
the middle of this year on lower interest rates, dealers said.
Actively traded one-month forwards ended at 134.80/90 per
dollar, little changed from Friday's close of 134.75/95.
"There was importer dollar demand from a state company,"
said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
Two-week and one-week forwards were steady at 133.90/134.00
and 133.60/70 per dollar, respectively.
The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot
rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set
in February.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Currency dealers said political uncertainty has been
weighing on investor confidence and putting pressure on the
exchange rate after President Maithripala Sirisena's 100-day
programme ended on Thursday.
Sirisena, who promised to dissolve parliament after the end
of his 100-day programme on April 23, addressed the nation on
Thursday and sought support of all legislators to pass
constitutional and electoral reforms.
The parliament on Monday started a two-day debate on
constitutional reforms, including establishing independent
police, judiciary, and election and public service commissions.
Currency dealers said the rupee would also be under pressure
through June as credit growth was expected to hit a peak due to
lower interest rates.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)