COLOMBO, July 16 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady on Thursday as a state-run bank kept the selling
rate of the greenback at 133.80 amid dollar demand from
importers and inward remittances ahead of the Muslim festival of
Eid, dealers said.
The spot currency closed unchanged for a third straight
session on Thursday, after it fell for the first time in seven
sessions on Monday following the state-owned bank's decision to
raise the dollar-selling rate by 0.15 percent, to 133.80 from
133.60.
"There was importer demand despite the inward remittances
for Ramzan (the Muslim holy fasting month) festival. But it
ended steady as the state bank sold dollars," a currency dealer
said.
The rupee has been under pressure due to more than 80
billion rupees ($598 million) worth government securities
maturing this week, dealer said.
The central bank has however kept the currency from falling
further through sale of treasury bonds, development bonds and
t-bills, dealers said.
Central bank officials were unavailable for comment.
