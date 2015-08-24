COLOMBO Aug 24 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended weaker on Monday for the second straight session after a
state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs
the market, raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 10
cents, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.10.
The market had expected the central bank to allow a slight
depreciation in the rupee, in line with other regional
currencies that have declined against the dollar.
The rupee ended at 134.10 per dollar, 0.07 percent weaker
from Friday's close of 134.00.
"There is heavy importer demand and exporters are not
selling dollars," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
Defending the rupee could have a negative impact on the
country's international trade due to an over-valued currency,
dealers said.
Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far
this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let
the currency remain weaker after last week's parliament
elections due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of
weakening currenies against the dollar.
Analysts said the rupee may fall to 137 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate without
defending it, in line with the weakening seen in other global
currencies.
Dealers said the rupee is under pressure to depreciate with
heavy importer dollar demand and reluctant exporter greenback
sales.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The currency has fallen 0.45 percent since Aug. 5 as the
state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by
60 cents on five occasions, allowing the exchange rate to fall.
