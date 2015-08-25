COLOMBO Aug 25 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell for a third straight session on Tuesday after a state-run
bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market,
raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 15 cents,
allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.25.
The rupee closed at 134.25 per dollar, 0.11 percent weaker
from Monday's close of 134.10. It has fallen 0.26 percent in the
last three sessions.
"Though the state bank defended the rupee at 134.25, custom
transactions were higher than the rate. Outside inter-bank
dollar buying happened at more than 134.25 and importers bought
at more than the exporters' selling price," said a currency
dealer on condition of anonymity.
"There was importer dollar demand and the market is finding
its equilibrium because the central bank is not easily offering
dollars to the market. As an emerging market, we may see some
dollar scarcity with what is happening in China."
The market had expected the central bank to allow a slight
depreciation in the rupee, in line with other regional
currencies that have declined against the dollar.
Dealers said defending the rupee could have a negative
impact on the country's international trade due to an
over-valued currency.
Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far
this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let
the currency remain weaker after last week's parliament
elections due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of
weakening currencies against the dollar.
Analysts said the rupee may fall to 137 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate without
defending it, in line with the weakening seen in other global
currencies.
Dealers said the rupee is under pressure to depreciate with
heavy importer dollar demand and reluctant exporter greenback
sales.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The currency has fallen 0.56 percent since Aug. 5 as the
state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by
75 cents on six occasions, allowing the exchange rate to fall.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)