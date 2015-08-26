COLOMBO Aug 26 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended a tad firmer on Wednesday as a state-run bank, through
which the central bank usually directs the market, cut the
currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to 134.15, a day
after raising it for the third time in a row.
Currency dealers said importer dollar demand eased in the
latter part of the session and some inflows from inward
remittances also helped to ease the pressure on the currency.
The rupee ended at 134.15 per dollar, 0.07 percent firmer
from Tuesday's close of 134.25.
"The import pressure eased in the latter part of the day
with the central bank giving dollars. There were some inward
remittances with month-end salaries," said a currency dealer on
condition of anonymity.
Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far
this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let
the currency remain weaker after last week's parliament
elections, due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of
weakening currencies against the dollar.
They said defending the rupee could have a negative impact
on the country's international trade due to an over-valued
currency.
Analysts said the rupee may fall to 137 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate, in line with
the weakening seen in other global currencies.
Currency dealers said the rupee is under pressure to
depreciate with heavy importer dollar demand and reluctant
exporter greenback sales.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The currency has fallen 0.48 percent since Aug. 5 as the
state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by
75 cents on six occasions through Tuesday, allowing the exchange
rate to fall.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)