COLOMBO Aug 27 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady on Thursday amid importer dollar demand as a
state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs
the market, sold the greenback at a flat rate of 134.15.
The bank reduced the currency's peg against the dollar by 10
cents on Wednesday, allowing the exchange rate to appreciate to
134.15 after allowing a 75 cent fall on six occasions from Aug.
5 through Tuesday. The rupee ended steady at 134.15 per dollar
on Thursday.
The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee
to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies
that have declined against the dollar.
"The import pressure is there. With regional currencies also
weakening against the dollar, importers want to settle their
bills," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.
Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far
this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let
the currency remain weaker after last week's parliament
elections, due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of
weakening currencies against the dollar.
They said defending the rupee could have a negative impact
on the country's international trade due to an over-valued
currency.
Analysts said the rupee may fall to 137 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate, in line with
the weakening seen in other global currencies.
Currency dealers said the rupee is under pressure to
depreciate with heavy importer dollar demand and reluctant
exporter greenback sales.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
