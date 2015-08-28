COLOMBO Aug 28 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell on Friday as a state-run bank, through which the central
bank usually directs the market, raised the currency's peg
against the dollar by 15 cents, allowing the exchange rate to
depreciate to 134.30.
The local currency ended 0.11 percent weaker at 134.30 per
dollar compared with Thursday's close of 134.15.
The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee
to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies
that have declined against the dollar.
The state-run bank had reduced the currency's peg against
the dollar by 10 cents on Wednesday, allowing the exchange rate
to appreciate to 134.15 after allowing a 75 cent fall on six
occasions from Aug. 5 through Tuesday.
"The import demand was there but we saw some inward
remittance in the latter part of the day," said a currency
dealer on condition of anonymity.
Currency dealers expect the central bank, which has so far
this year directed the market through the state-run bank, to let
the currency remain weaker after last week's parliament
elections, due to importer dollar demand and the global trend of
weakening currencies against the dollar.
They said defending the rupee could have a negative impact
on the country's international trade due to an over-valued
currency.
Analysts said the rupee may fall to 137 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate, in line with
the weakening seen in other global currencies.
Currency dealers said the rupee is under pressure to
depreciate with heavy importer dollar demand and reluctant
exporter greenback sales.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)