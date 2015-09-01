COLOMBO, Sept 1 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady on Tuesday as a state-run bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 134.50
a day after it raised the local currency's peg against the
dollar for a second straight session.
Currency dealers said the pressure on the rupee eased due to
some inward remittances, but they expect the central bank to let
the rupee weaken due to importer dollar demand and a global
trend of weakening currencies against the dollar.
"There were some inward remittances which eased the pressure
today but the import demand was there," said a currency dealer
asking not to be named.
The rupee ended steady at 134.50 per dollar.
On Monday the state-run bank raised the rupee's peg to the
dollar by 20 cents, allowing the exchange rate to depreciate to
134.50.
The central bank left its key interest rates steady at
record lows on Monday as expected, with inflation seen lower in
the next few months, and said it was keen to avoid any excessive
growth in credit.
The bank said a rapid rise in imports of consumer durables,
including motor vehicles, driven by credit available at low
interest rates, among other things, had raised some concerns.
Analysts say the rupee may fall to 138 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate without selling
dollars through the state bank.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)