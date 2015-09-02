COLOMBO, Sept 2 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady for a second straight session on Wednesday amid
importer dollar demand as a state-run bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold the greenback at a
flat rate of 134.50.
Currency dealers said they expect the pressure on the rupee
to ease as some dollar selling could be seen on the back of
rising market interest rates. But they expect the central bank
to let the rupee weaken due to importer dollar demand and a
global trend of weakening currencies against the dollar.
Yields on short-term government securities rose 20 to 26
basis points at a weekly t-bill auction on Wednesday, with the
benchmark 91-day t-bill yield hitting a more than five-month
high of 6.79 percent.
"Dealers are nervous. With the rising interest rates, there
could be some selling as the cost of holding dollars is on the
rise," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
The rupee ended steady at 134.50 per dollar on Wednesday.
The central bank held its main interest rates steady at
record lows on Monday as expected, and said a rapid rise in
imports of consumer durables, including motor vehicles, driven
by credit available at low interest rates, among other things,
had raised some concerns.
Analysts say the rupee may fall to 138 levels in the short
term if the central bank allows it to depreciate without selling
dollars through the state bank.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)