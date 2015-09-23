COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended marginally higher on Wednesday due to inward remittances
ahead of the Hajj, though gains were capped by importer demand
for dollars, dealers said.
Exporters held on to the greenback on expectations of
further depreciation, they added.
The spot rupee ended at 140.90/95 per dollar, compared with
Tuesday's close of 140.95/141.05. It has fallen 4.4 percent
since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4.
"There were some inflows due to Hajj. Importer dollar demand
was also there," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
"But exporters were not selling."
Dealers said the rupee is under pressure, and regulations
need to be brought in to make exporters convert their export
proceeds.
The market expects no impact on the rupee from the central
bank's monetary policy rate announcement scheduled for Friday.
On Tuesday, the rupee hit a record low of 141.00 in early
trade before recovering as a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars to limit
the fall.
The market expects the currency to fall further in the short
term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the
country does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.
The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and
economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the
currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.
In a bid to curb dollar outflows on vehicle purchases, the
central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and
advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at easing demand for
credit and stemming dollar outflows.
Both stock and currency markets will be closed on Thursday
for the Hajj festival holiday. Normal trading will resume on
Friday.
