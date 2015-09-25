COLOMBO, Sept 25 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended weaker near its all-time low on Friday as importer demand
for the greenback outpaced some exporter dollar sales and inward
remittances ahead of the central bank's policy rate decision.
The spot rupee ended at 140.98/140.99 per dollar, weaker
from Wednesday's close of 140.90/95. The market was closed for a
holiday on Thursday.
The rupee has fallen 4.4 percent since the central bank
effectively floated it on Sept. 4.
"The rupee is under pressure as exporters are very reluctant
to sell (dollars) expecting further depreciation," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.00 in early trade on
Tuesday. It recovered when a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars to limit
the fall.
Dealers said exporters were not selling dollars below 141.00
as they expect the central bank to intervene if the currency
were to break that level.
Dealers said regulations were needed to make exporters
convert their export proceeds.
They, however, expect no impact on the rupee from the
central bank's monetary policy rate announcement scheduled later
on Friday, which analysts expect to be held steady.
The market expects the currency to fall further in the short
term if the central bank declines to tighten interest rates or
the economy does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.
The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and
economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the
currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.
In a bid to curb dollar outflows on vehicle purchases, the
central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and
advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at curbing demand for
credit and stemming dollar outflows.
($1 = 140.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)