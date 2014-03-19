COLOMBO, March 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded a
tad firmer on Wednesday as inflows from inward remittances
outpaced thin importer dollar demand, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 130.55/60 per dollar at 0609
GMT, compared with Tuesday's close of 130.58/64.
"Lack of importer demand was the main reason. There were
normal remittances which helped the currency to appreciate,"
said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.
Contrary to market expectations, the local currency has been
gaining ahead of the traditional new year in April. Usually, the
rupee falls in March and early April due to higher import demand
ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year. However, dealers said they
are yet to see higher import demand.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on
Wednesday that the rupee will continue its stable trend
throughout this year due to rise in inflows through exports and
remittances into the island nation.
The currency has gained 0.36 percent in the last 15 sessions
through Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has been on a
rising trend since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from
importers, dealers said.
Dealers said the rupee was expected to trade in a range of
130.50 to 130.75 in the near term.
At 0617 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.18 percent, or 10.72 points, at 5,896.92.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)