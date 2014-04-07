COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lanka rupee traded
weaker on Monday due to dollar demand for stock-related
outflows, but it was expected to be supported by inflows from
remittances ahead of the festive seasons, dealers said.
The spot rupee traded at 130.70/75 on Monday at 0548
GMT, versus Friday's close of 130.60/65. It had strengthened to
130.40/50 per dollar in early trade on Friday.
"There were stock-related outflows which brought the rupee
down," said one currency dealer.
Sri Lanka's stock market has suffered 5.5 billion rupees
($42 million) worth of foreign outflows in the six sessions
since March 28 due to the exit of a large foreign fund, brokers
say.
Dealers said forward trades were active as banks were
reluctant to trade above 130.70, a level seen as the central
bank's desired level.
Three-day forward or spot next was traded at 130.75/80 per
dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 130.62/64.
Dealers said the rupee would likely trade between 130.50 and
130.80 in the short to medium term and could appreciate further
if the central bank does not intervene.
The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for
the six sessions through Wednesday, as dealers were reluctant to
trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it
appreciated on seasonal inflows.
Depreciation pressure is expected to ease due to expected
inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by
banks.
The currency has gained 0.30 percent since Feb. 25, but has
lost 0.06 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
In the equities market, Sri Lanka's main stock index
was down 0.11 percent, or 6.80 points, at 6,047.75 as of 0554
GMT, slipping from a seven-week closing high hit in the previous
session.
($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)