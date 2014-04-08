COLOMBO, April 8 The Sri Lankan rupee recovered
on Tuesday due to remittances from migrant workers and exporter
dollar sales ahead of the festive season, dealers said.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.60/65 per dollar at
0522 GMT, firmer from Monday's close of 130.68/70.
"Inflows from remittances and exporter conversions
strengthen the rupee," said a currency dealer.
Dealers said the rupee is likely to trade between 130.50 and
130.80 in the short to medium term and could appreciate further
if the central bank does not intervene.
The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for
the six sessions through Wednesday, as dealers were reluctant to
trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it
appreciated on seasonal inflows.
Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows
from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.
The currency has gained 0.36 percent since Feb. 25, but has
lost 0.17 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
In the equities market, Sri Lanka's main stock index
was up 0.25 percent, or 14.90 points, at 6,063.28 as of 0522
GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)