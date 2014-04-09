COLOMBO, April 9 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Wednesday helped by dollar buying from the two state banks, which offset the appreciation pressure from greenback inflows from worker remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festive season, dealers said.

The spot rupee was traded at 130.59/61 per dollar at 0633 GMT, little changed from Tuesday's close of 130.57/63.

"If not for dollar buying by the two state banks, there would have been sharp appreciation," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers do not expect any gains in the local currency from an expected $500 million inflow from a five-year sovereign bond, which was sold at a yield of 5.125 percent as the central bank head on Tuesday said the entire bond proceed will be absorbed to its foreign currency reserves.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal at a Reuters' Global Market Forum on Wednesday said a sharp depreciation or appreciation was unlikely "although a gentle trend could perhaps take place."

The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for the six sessions through April 2, as dealers were reluctant to trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it appreciated on seasonal inflows.

Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.15 percent, or 9.36 points, at 6,081.52 as of 0639 GMT. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)