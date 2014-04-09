COLOMBO, April 9 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
on Wednesday helped by dollar buying from the two state banks,
which offset the appreciation pressure from greenback inflows
from worker remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the
festive season, dealers said.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.59/61 per dollar at
0633 GMT, little changed from Tuesday's close of 130.57/63.
"If not for dollar buying by the two state banks, there
would have been sharp appreciation," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
Dealers do not expect any gains in the local currency from
an expected $500 million inflow from a five-year sovereign bond,
which was sold at a yield of 5.125 percent as the central bank
head on Tuesday said the entire bond proceed will be absorbed to
its foreign currency reserves.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal at a Reuters'
Global Market Forum on Wednesday said a sharp depreciation or
appreciation was unlikely "although a gentle trend could perhaps
take place."
The local currency had been steady at 130.70 per dollar for
the six sessions through April 2, as dealers were reluctant to
trade due to moral suasion by the central bank, before it
appreciated on seasonal inflows.
Depreciation pressure is seen easing due to expected inflows
from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.15 percent, or
9.36 points, at 6,081.52 as of 0639 GMT.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)