COLOMBO, April 10 The Sri Lankan rupee remained steady on Thursday as two state banks bought dollars on inflows from worker remittances and exporter dollar sales, preventing a sharp appreciation, dealers said.

The spot rupee traded at 130.57/59 per dollar at 0705 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's close of 130.57/63.

"The two state banks are buying dollars. But we don't know whether it is on behalf of the central bank," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

An official at the central bank's International Operations Department said the bank had bought dollars in the last two days.

"When we see excessive volatility due to high inflows, we will buy," the official said.

The market has seen a gradual increase in remittances sent by Sri Lankan expatriates overseas to their relatives, while exporters have been selling dollars to pay bonuses to their employees ahead of a festival next week, dealers said.

Dealers do not expect any gains in the local currency from an expected $500 million inflow through a five-year sovereign bond which was sold at a yield of 5.125 percent. The head of the central bank said the entire proceeds of the bond would be absorbed into its foreign currency reserves.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal at a Reuters' Global Market Forum on Wednesday said a sharp depreciation or appreciation was unlikely in the rupee "although a gentle trend could perhaps take place."

Before it appreciated on seasonal inflows, the local currency was under depreciation pressure until April 2, but still held steady as dealers were reluctant to trade beyond 130.70 per dollar due to moral suasion by the central bank.

Depreciation pressure has now eased due to inflows from remittances and exporter dollar conversion ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year celebrated on April 14.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.08 percent, or 4.60 points weaker, at 6,078.95 as of 0710 GMT in thin trade as many investors were in a holiday mood.

Both the currency and stock markets will be closed for the new year holiday on Monday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)