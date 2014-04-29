COLOMBO, April 29 The Sri Lankan rupee was
little changed in dull trade on Tuesday as exporter dollar sales
offset importer demand for the greenback, while dealers expect
the currency to remain stable in the near term in the absence of
a pick-up in private sector credit.
The spot rupee was at 130.60/61 per dollar at 0558
GMT, little changed from Monday's close of 130.59/61.
"Exporter conversions offset importer dollar demand. The
rupee is trading in a narrow band in dull trade," said a
currency dealer.
Lower credit demand from the private sector even though key
interest rates have been at multi-year lows since January, has
surprised dealers.
The benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield further dropped to
its lowest since January 2007, data showed on Wednesday, a day
after the central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year
lows.
Private sector credit grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in
February, the slowest since May 2010, latest data from the
central bank showed. That compared with growth of 5.2 percent in
January this year and 13.3 percent in February 2013.
The central bank, in its monetary policy statement last
week, expressed confidence that private sector credit growth
would rebound in the second quarter and push up the pace of
economic expansion.
Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a range of 130.60-70 in
the near future until credit growth picks up. It has been
hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 since March 3, Thomson
Reuters data showed, with the central bank intervening to
smoothen any sharp volatility.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.61 percent, or
37.81 points, at 6,209.75 as of 0601 GMT. The market turnover
was at 235.7 million rupees ($1.80 million), with 10.3 million
shares traded.
Shares in large cap Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC were
up 3.28 percent at 1,099 rupees, while conglomerate John Keells
Holdings was higher 0.85 percent at 237.00 rupees in
thin trade.
($1 = 130.6300 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)