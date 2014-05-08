COLOMBO May 8 The Sri Lankan rupee traded flat
on Thursday as importer dollar demand was offset by exporter
sales of the greenback amid lower private sector credit demand
and imports, while dealers expected the currency to remain
stable in the near term.
The rupee was traded at 130.60/61 per dollar at 0609
GMT, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
"We don't see big movements, imports bills coming in here
and there and the inflows are feeding the import demand," said a
currency dealer on condition of anonymity.
Two dealers said a state bank had been buying dollars at
130.60, possibly for oil imports.
Many dealers said lack of business confidence has been the
reason for lower credit growth and imports.
"We do not see anybody borrowing from banks for expansion,
new investments, or for imports," another currency dealer told
Reuters. "Lower consumer spending could be the main reason for
this lower borrowing."
The latest trade data released by the central bank on Monday
showed imports in February fell 6.2 percent, while exports edged
up 5.4 percent and reserves by end of February were sufficient
to finance 5-1/2 months of imports.
Despite a multi-year low interest rate regime, private
sector credit grew 4.4 percent in February from a year earlier,
the slowest expansion since May 2010. That compared with growth
of 5.2 percent in January and 13.3 percent in February 2013.
Dealers said lack of credit expansion and a contraction in
imports could hit economic growth unless the government props up
expansion through infrastructure funding.
The central bank, in its monetary policy statement last
month, however, expressed confidence that private sector credit
growth would rebound in the second quarter and push up the pace
of economic expansion.
Early this year, the central bank intervened to keep the
rupee steady despite downward pressure and has consistently said
it will continue to intervene in the event of excess volatility.
Many dealers expect the rupee to be under upward pressure
due to inflows in the absence of outflows from imports.
Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a 130.60-130.70 range
in the near future until credit growth picks up. The currency
has been hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 since March 3,
Thomson Reuters data showed, with the central bank intervening
to smoothen any sharp volatility.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.12 percent, or
7.34 points, at 6,259.94 as of 0616 GMT. Turnover was at 419.9
million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.21 million), with 11.3 million
shares changing hands.
($1 = 130.6150 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)