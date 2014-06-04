COLOMBO, June 4 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
firmer on Wednesday as exporters and banks sold dollars due to
tight rupee liquidity in the market, while state banks' bought
the greenback to prevent possible sharp gains in the local
currency, dealers said.
Dealers said the two state banks, through which the central
bank intervenes to direct the market, bought dollars at 130.30
rupees, five cents below the previous day's level, to prevent
sharp volatility in the currency.
Dealers expect the local currency to face upward pressure
until demand for imports and credit picks up.
The rupee was at 130.30/35 per dollar at 0503 GMT
firmer from Tuesday's close of 130.34/38.
"Banks sold dollars due to rupee liquidity shortage, the
central bank also lowered the buying range to 130.30 from its
yesterday's level of 130.35," said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Two other dealers confirmed the move, while central bank
officials were not immediately available for comment.
On Monday the central bank had said the dollar buying by the
state banks was for oil imports.
An official at the central bank's International Operations
Department told Reuters on Monday that the bank has been buying
only the excess dollars.
Central Bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday told
Reuters that the central bank would keep intervening in currency
markets to prevent a too-rapid rise in the country's rupee
currency.
He said the country will probably see a tendency for the
rupee to appreciate in the next few years, and the central bank
is keen that whatever movement takes place happens in a "fairly
gradual" manner.
Cabraal also said the central bank does not have "an upper
pain threshold" for the rupee, but "more of a volatility
tolerance threshold".
Ananda Silva, one of the two deputy governors at the central
bank, told Reuters on Wednesday that the monetary authority has
absorbed over $400 million as of May 27 of this year to prevent
a sharp appreciation in the rupee.
Dealers say the central bank's intervention has prevented
gains in the currency and expect it to face upward pressure
until credit growth and imports pick up.
Despite multi-year low interest rates, data on May 5 showed
private sector credit grew at a four-year low of 4.3 percent in
March from a year earlier. It hit a record 35.2 percent in March
2012.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.04 percent,
or 2.50 points, at 6,283.52 at 0515 GMT. Turnover stood at 285.4
million rupees ($2.19 million), with 8.1 million shares changing
hands.
($1 = 130.3650 Sri Lankan Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)