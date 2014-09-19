COLOMBO, Sept 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in dull trade, despite dollar demand from importers as the central bank intervened for the third straight day to prevent a fall in the local currency, dealers said.

The central bank forced banks to trade in the three-day forward rupee contract by restricting spot rupee trades above 130.28, dealers said.

The spot currency was at 130.28/32 to a dollar, unchanged from Thursday's closing level, while the three-day forwards, or spot next, traded steady at 130.34/36 per dollar at 0602 GMT.

"It is a very dull market. But still the import demand is there and the central bank did not allow any trade beyond 130.28," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dealers said imports have picked up and one of the two state banks through which the central bank usually intervenes in the foreign exchange market also bought dollars at 130.28.

Dealers said the rupee currency would trade in the same level due to the central bank's intervention despite the pickup in imports.

By 0606 GMT, Sri Lanka's share index was up 0.32 percent, or 22.78 points, at 7,229.68, the highest since June 13, 2011.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.21 million), with 50 million shares changing hands.

($1 = 130.2800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)