COLOMBO Dec 4 Sri Lankan stocks edged higher on
Thursday amid low volumes with investors cautious due to
political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.
At 0549 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.08 percent
at 7,280.36.
"The market is fizzling out, even local sentiment is flat.
We can see buying is coming in slowly," said a stockbroker,
asking not to be named. "...they will wait till prices come
down."
Nine loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa's United
People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala
Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa announced snap elections
last week. Sirisena resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the
consensus candidate of a united opposition.
Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment,
analysts said.
Turnover stood at 376.4 million rupees ($2.86 million), with
20.9 million shares changing hands.
Four-day rupee forwards traded steady as importer dollar
demand offset greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.
The spot currency and three-day forwards, or
spot-next, were not traded after the central bank capped the
currency at predetermined levels to prevent volatility.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Dealers said four-day forwards, or spot-next-next, traded
steady at 131.80/85 per dollar at 0558 GMT.
($1 = 131.5000 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)