COLOMBO Jan 13 Sri Lanka's main stock index
traded slightly higher on Tuesday, a day after President
Maithripala Sirisena appointed his interim cabinet before a
parliament election while investors awaited economic policies of
the new administration.
The main stock index was 0.18 percent, or 13.59
points, firmer at 7,580.29 at 0719 GMT. It hit its highest close
since March 2011 on Friday.
"Still investors are waiting for economic policies of the
new government and appointment of key officials," a broker said.
Sirisena announced an interim cabinet on Monday and said he
would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a
parliamentary election.
Sirisena defeated former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who
contested for a third term, and ended a decade of rule that
critics say had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by
nepotism and corruption.
After the election, leader of the pro-business opposition
United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was appointed Prime
Minister, boosting investor sentiment.
However, analysts see political uncertainty over Sirisena's
coalition because Rajapaksa's coalition still has a majority in
parliament. However, many of its lawmakers have pledged to back
Sirisena.
Sirisena's coalition has promised a 100-day programme to
restore democracy and the economy before he dissolves the
parliament for a general election after April 23.
The stock market turnover was 1 billion rupees ($7.59
million) at 0732 GMT, exchange data showed.
Rupee forwards traded slightly lower on importer dollar
demand, but trading was dull ahead of holidays, dealers said.
The markets will be closed for a special holiday on Wednesday in
view of Pope Francis' visit to Sri Lanka, while they will be
shut for a Hindu religious holiday on Thursday.
Actively traded four-day forwards were at 132.80/90 per
dollar at 0737 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 132.75/85,
dealers said.
($1 = 131.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)