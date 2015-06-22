COLOMBO, June 22 The Sri Lankan spot rupee
traded 0.15 percent firmer on Monday as a state bank, through
which the central bank usually directs the market, raised its
dollar selling rate by 20 cents to 133.90 in dull trade, dealers
said.
The central bank wants to discourage people from holding on
to dollars and reduce the cost of imported commodities, a
currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
The state bank lowered its dollar selling rate by 20 cents
to 134.20 on Thursday and raised it by 10 cents to 134.10 on
Friday.
Another currency dealer said the U.S. dollar against major
currencies was adjusted, resulting some currencies to
strengthen. Officials from central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
Currency dealers see downward pressure on the rupee due to a
strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign investors from
government securities due to speculation over a rate hike by the
Federal Reserves sooner rather than later and local political
uncertainty ahead of elections.
President Sirisena's government has said it would dissolve
parliament once some crucial reforms, including an electoral
bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the election.
Dealers said the bond market was active with bond yields
gaining around 20 basis points amid selling by foreign investors
in some bonds.
In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.1
percent at 7,028.33 by 0731 GMT. Turnover stood at 345 million
rupees ($2.57 million).
($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)