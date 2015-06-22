COLOMBO, June 22 The Sri Lankan spot rupee traded 0.15 percent firmer on Monday as a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised its dollar selling rate by 20 cents to 133.90 in dull trade, dealers said.

The central bank wants to discourage people from holding on to dollars and reduce the cost of imported commodities, a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

The state bank lowered its dollar selling rate by 20 cents to 134.20 on Thursday and raised it by 10 cents to 134.10 on Friday.

Another currency dealer said the U.S. dollar against major currencies was adjusted, resulting some currencies to strengthen. Officials from central bank were not immediately available for comment.

Currency dealers see downward pressure on the rupee due to a strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign investors from government securities due to speculation over a rate hike by the Federal Reserves sooner rather than later and local political uncertainty ahead of elections.

President Sirisena's government has said it would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including an electoral bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the election.

Dealers said the bond market was active with bond yields gaining around 20 basis points amid selling by foreign investors in some bonds.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.1 percent at 7,028.33 by 0731 GMT. Turnover stood at 345 million rupees ($2.57 million). ($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)