COLOMBO, June 23 The Sri Lankan spot rupee
traded steady on Tuesday, as a state bank, through which the
central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at a flat
rate of 133.90, but trading was dull amid political uncertainty,
dealers said.
The rupee was steady at 133.90, a day after the state bank
reduced its dollar buying rate by 20 cents to allow a 0.15
percent appreciation in the local currency. The rupee hit a
record low of 134.20 on Thursday.
"There was not much of dollar demand from importers as they
expect the rupee to temporarily gain after the sale of
development bonds on Thursday," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
Dealers said the downward pressure has eased for now
following the announcement about $100 million worth of Sri Lanka
Development Bond (SLDB) last week.
They said the central bank may want to discourage people
from holding on to dollars and reduce the cost of imported
commodities.
But they still see downward pressure on the rupee due to
exits by foreign investors from government securities on
speculation of an early rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve
and local political uncertainty ahead of elections.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including
an electoral bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the
election.
In the stock market, the benchmark index was up 0.36
percent at 7,065.23 by 0626 GMT. Turnover stood at 406 million
rupees ($3 million).
($1 = 133.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
