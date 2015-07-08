COLOMBO, July 8 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady for a fourth straight session on Wednesday in dull trade as a state-run bank sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the currency flat, dealers said.

Three-month rupee forwards also traded steady at 135.30/40 per dollar at 0544 GMT as inward remittances and mild exporter conversions offset mild importer dollar demand.

Six-month forwards were also traded steady at 136.85/95.

On Thursday, the state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, lowered the dollar selling rate by 10 cents from the previous session's close of 133.70.

Currency dealers said that traders are in a wait-and-see mode due to political uncertainty before the upcoming elections.

"There is nothing major happening, there are some exporter conversions and remittances but importers were also waiting looking at the direction (of the rupee)," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a record low of 134.20 on June 18. However, currency dealers and analysts are wary of whether the central bank can sustain the rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower interest rates.

The pressure on the currency also could build up if exporters stop selling dollars until the elections are over.

President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June 26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a months-long deadlock.

Political analysts do not see a clear winner in the elections as yet.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.32 percent at 6,945.37 as of 0548 GMT. Turnover stood at 140.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.05 million). ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)