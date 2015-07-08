COLOMBO, July 8 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded steady for a fourth straight session on Wednesday in dull
trade as a state-run bank sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the
currency flat, dealers said.
Three-month rupee forwards also traded steady at 135.30/40
per dollar at 0544 GMT as inward remittances and mild exporter
conversions offset mild importer dollar demand.
Six-month forwards were also traded steady at 136.85/95.
On Thursday, the state bank, through which the central bank
usually directs the market, lowered the dollar selling rate by
10 cents from the previous session's close of 133.70.
Currency dealers said that traders are in a wait-and-see
mode due to political uncertainty before the upcoming elections.
"There is nothing major happening, there are some exporter
conversions and remittances but importers were also waiting
looking at the direction (of the rupee)," a currency dealer said
on condition of anonymity.
The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a
record low of 134.20 on June 18. However, currency dealers and
analysts are wary of whether the central bank can sustain the
rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to
lower interest rates.
The pressure on the currency also could build up if
exporters stop selling dollars until the elections are over.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a
months-long deadlock.
Political analysts do not see a clear winner in the
elections as yet.
In the stock market, the benchmark index was down
0.32 percent at 6,945.37 as of 0548 GMT. Turnover stood at 140.3
million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.05 million).
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)