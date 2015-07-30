COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lankan shares rose to a
five-and-a-half month high on Thursday as investors bought risky
assets on expectations of strong corporate earnings, while hopes
for political stability after parliamentary elections next month
also aided sentiment.
The main stock index was up 0.14 percent after rising
as much as 0.3 percent to 7,339.55, its highest since Feb. 16,
earlier in the session. Turnover stood at 1.07 billion rupees
($8.01 million) in early trade on Thursday.
Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for
the April-June quarter.
The ruling United National Party has formed a coalition with
some other parties to contest the Aug. 17 elections. Political
analysts see the new coalition could increase the ruling party's
chances of winning the election.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in dull trade ahead
of a long weekend, as a state-owned bank maintained its
dollar-selling rate at 133.60, dealers said.
"Not much of trading is taking place ahead of the long
weekend and the rupee is trading steady due to state bank
(dollar) sales," a currency dealer said.
Markets will be closed on Friday for a special Buddhist
religious holiday.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)