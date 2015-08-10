COLOMBO Aug 10 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Monday as investors booked profit, but stockbrokers expect the
index to move sideways with less volatility until parliamentary
elections next week.
Hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 elections and
better corporate earnings in the April-June quarter helped the
index add 6.6 percent in the month to Thursday.
The main stock index was down 0.07 percent at
7,365.54 by 0629 GMT, after it hit its highest since Jan. 29 in
the previous session.
Turnover stood at 794.5 million rupees ($5.94 million) in
early trade on Monday.
"The market was on the run for few days, with that some
short of selling pressure has come in. There'll be a bit of
profit-taking. It may not last long, it's just a consolidation,"
said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.75 per
dollar despite importer demand for the greenback. A state-owned
bank kept its dollar-selling rate at 133.75.
On Thursday the state-owned bank raised the currency's peg
against the dollar by 25 cents to allow the exchange rate to
depreciate to 133.75 after it had cut the currency's peg to the
dollar by 10 cents to 133.50 on Aug. 3.
($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)