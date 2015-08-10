COLOMBO Aug 10 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday as investors booked profit, but stockbrokers expect the index to move sideways with less volatility until parliamentary elections next week.

Hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 elections and better corporate earnings in the April-June quarter helped the index add 6.6 percent in the month to Thursday.

The main stock index was down 0.07 percent at 7,365.54 by 0629 GMT, after it hit its highest since Jan. 29 in the previous session.

Turnover stood at 794.5 million rupees ($5.94 million) in early trade on Monday.

"The market was on the run for few days, with that some short of selling pressure has come in. There'll be a bit of profit-taking. It may not last long, it's just a consolidation," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.75 per dollar despite importer demand for the greenback. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at 133.75.

On Thursday the state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 25 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.75 after it had cut the currency's peg to the dollar by 10 cents to 133.50 on Aug. 3. ($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)