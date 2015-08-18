COLOMBO Aug 18 Sri Lankan shares rose to
seven-month high on Tuesday on hopes of political stability
after this week's parliamentary polls, but lack of an absolute
majority for any party capped the gains as investors awaited
direction.
Monday's poll results showed the ruling United National
Party (UNP)-led coalition was poised to win most of the seats,
but could fall short of a majority in a 225-member legislature.
The main stock index was up 0.12 percent at 7,501.40
at 0640 GMT, the highest since Jan. 19.
The turnover stood at 736.8 million rupees ($5.5 million) in
early trade on Tuesday.
"The market went up initially on election hopes, but
short-term profit-taking slowed down the market," said Dimantha
Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors will wait to see how the government will be
formed and weather the ruling party could form a stable
government or it will be a hung parliament."
A strong result for the UNP would likely help Ranil
Wickremesinghe to continue as prime minister of a centre-right
government that would seek to revive stalled reforms to make the
government more open and accountable.
Aides to President Maithripala Sirisena say he wants to form
a broad-based national unity government, with his own loyalists
from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, that would be able to muster a
two-thirds majority in parliament to pass crucial constitutional
reforms.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 134.00 per
dollar in thin trade despite demand for the greenback from
importers. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at
134.00.
On Monday, the state-owned bank raised the currency's peg
against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to
depreciate to 134.00, the third decaling session in four.
($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)