COLOMBO Aug 18 Sri Lankan shares rose to seven-month high on Tuesday on hopes of political stability after this week's parliamentary polls, but lack of an absolute majority for any party capped the gains as investors awaited direction.

Monday's poll results showed the ruling United National Party (UNP)-led coalition was poised to win most of the seats, but could fall short of a majority in a 225-member legislature.

The main stock index was up 0.12 percent at 7,501.40 at 0640 GMT, the highest since Jan. 19.

The turnover stood at 736.8 million rupees ($5.5 million) in early trade on Tuesday.

"The market went up initially on election hopes, but short-term profit-taking slowed down the market," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"Investors will wait to see how the government will be formed and weather the ruling party could form a stable government or it will be a hung parliament."

A strong result for the UNP would likely help Ranil Wickremesinghe to continue as prime minister of a centre-right government that would seek to revive stalled reforms to make the government more open and accountable.

Aides to President Maithripala Sirisena say he wants to form a broad-based national unity government, with his own loyalists from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, that would be able to muster a two-thirds majority in parliament to pass crucial constitutional reforms.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 134.00 per dollar in thin trade despite demand for the greenback from importers. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at 134.00.

On Monday, the state-owned bank raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 134.00, the third decaling session in four. ($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)