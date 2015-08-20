COLOMBO Aug 20 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Thursday after hitting their more than seven-month closing high
in the previous session, with investors booking profit as they
waited for the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led
government to announce its economic policies after the
parliamentary election victory.
Wickremesinghe's centre-right United National Party (UNP) is
expected to form a stable government along with President
Maithripala Sirisena's centre-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party
(SLFP), to help pass promised reforms.
The main stock index was 0.44 percent weaker at
7,465.93 as of 0618 GMT, after closing its highest peak since
Jan. 16 on Wednesday.
Turnover stood at 353.3 million rupees ($2.64 million) in
early trade on Thursday.
"Market has been continuously moving up so there could be
some selling pressure. The 7,500 level is seen as a technical
barrier," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Big Players are staying away, probably to see how the
government is formed."
Wickremesinghe is expected to continue as the prime minister
of a centre-right government that would seek to revive stalled
reforms to make the government more open and accountable.
The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.90 per
dollar in thin trade, despite demand for the greenback from
importers. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at
133.90.
On Wednesday, the state-owned bank cut the currency's peg
against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to
appreciate to 133.90.
Currency dealers said the central bank offered a 30 billion
rupee reverse repo auction to absorb excess liquidity, a move
seen to prevent imports and depreciation pressure.
"The central bank offered a reverse repo auction for the
first time since March 2014. This is to absorb the excess
liquidity to arrest the import pressure," said a currency dealer
asking not to be named.
($1 = 133.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)