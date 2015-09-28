COLOMBO, Sept 28 The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.3 percent in early trade to hit a record low of 141.40 on Monday due to importer demand for the greenback while some exporter dollar sales eased the pressure, dealers said.

The spot rupee hit 141.40 per dollar, surpassing its previous low of 141.00 hit last Tuesday. But it recovered to 141.25/50 at 0601 GMT due to exporter dollar sales.

The rupee ended at 140.98/140.99 per dollar on Friday.

The rupee has fallen 4.7 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4.

"The rupee is still under pressure due to import demand and no real dollar inflows," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Dealers said regulations were needed to make exporters convert their export proceeds.

The market expects the currency to fall further in the short term if the central bank declines to tighten interest rates or the economy does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.

The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the currency and conserve the central bank's modest reserves.

The central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at curbing demand for credit and stemming dollar outflows.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.21 percent weaker at 7,095.92 at 0555 GMT. Turnover was 933.6 million rupees ($6.63 million).

($1 = 140.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)