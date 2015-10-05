COLOMBO Oct 5 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded steady on Monday as importer dollar demand offset
greenback sales by a private bank, dealers said.
The rupee was little changed at 141.25/35 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 141.25/30.
Dealers said the two state banks, through which the central
bank directs the market, were not seen selling dollars, but a
local private bank sold dollars for the second consecutive day.
"Now there can be some exporter dollar sales as the exchange
rate was steady for some time," said a dealer who declined to be
identified.
Dealers said the rupee would continue to slide if the
correct policy measures were not taken at the right time.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday,
but recovered slightly over the past few days after a state-run
bank sold dollars.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on Sept. 28 said the
rupee was "fairly valued" and expected it to stabilise only
after a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, likely by the
end of the year.
The rupee has fallen 4.6 percent since the central bank
effectively floated it on Sept. 4.
The finance ministry on Friday imposed a 100 percent margin
on letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage
unnecessary imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and
further weakening of the rupee.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.02 percent at
7,106.69 at 0610 GMT. Turnover was 278 million rupees ($1.97
million).
($1 = 141.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)