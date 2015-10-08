COLOMBO Oct 8 The Sri Lankan rupee was
steady on Thursday in thin trade with subdued importer dollar
demand due to measures taken by the government to discourage
vehicle imports, dealers said.
Last week, the government imposed a 100 percent margin on
letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary
imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further
weakening of the rupee currency.
The government had also changed the method to calculate
customs duties on imported vehicles. The Customs Director
General will now determine customs duties based on the prices
furnished by the vehicle manufacturers and not on the actual
transacted free-on-board value of the vehicle.
Vehicle Importers' Association said on Thursday the new
method will increase prices of imported vehicles.
The rupee was flat at 140.55/65 per dollar compared with
Wednesday's close.
Dealers also said dollar demand from importers is reducing
ahead of the government's budget in November.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28,
but has recovered over the past few days after a state-run bank
sold dollars.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged about 45.4
billion yen ($377 million) in infrastructure aid to Sri Lanka on
Tuesday in a meeting with his counterpart, Ranil Wickremsinghe.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.01 percent weaker
at 7,084.81 at 0551 GMT.
($1 = 140.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)