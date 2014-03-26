COLOMBO, March 26 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Wednesday despite importer dollar demand as dealers
were reluctant to trade above 130.70 levels due to moral
suasion.
Dealers said banks were asked to keep the currency at the
130.70 per dollar level through moral suasion, a measure used by
the central bank to keep the rupee volatility at low.
The spot rupee was flat at 130.70/75 per dollar at
549 GMT.
"It looks like the importer dollar demand is picking up,"
said a currency dealer.
Central Bank officials were not immediately available for
comments.
The local currency has been largely on the rise ahead of the
traditional new year, contrary to market expectations.
The rupee usually falls in March and early April due to
higher import demand ahead of the Sinhala-Tamil new year.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week
the rupee would be stable throughout this year due to increasing
inflows from exports and remittances into the island nation.
Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help
reduce downward pressure on the rupee.
The currency gained 0.25 percent in the 19 sessions through
Tuesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has fallen 0.08 percent
so far this year.
The rupee has trended up since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for
dollars from importers, said dealers who expected the currency
to trade in a range of 130.50-130.75 in the near term.
At 0552 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.03
percent, or 1.53 points, at 5,954.31.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)