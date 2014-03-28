COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Friday despite importer dollar demand, helped by moral suasion by the central bank, but dealers said a U.N. resolution for a probe into alleged war crimes may hurt the local currency in the medium term.

The United Nations on Thursday launched an inquiry into war crimes allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces and Tamil rebels during the conflict that ended in 2009, saying the government had failed to investigate properly.

Foreign long-term bond holders may shift to short-term government securities due to the uncertainty, a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

"There is a risk of possible sanctions if Sri Lanka does not cooperate on investigations, though we don't see anything happening immediately," the dealer said.

The spot rupee closed steady at 130.70/75 per dollar.

Dealers said the central bank had asked banks to keep the rupee at the 130.70 per dollar level to reduce volatility.

The importer dollar demand was from state banks, possibly for oil bills. There were bids at 130.70 for spots without offers, dealers said.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week the rupee would be stable throughout this year due to increasing inflows from exports and remittances.

Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.

The currency gained 0.25 percent in the 22 sessions through Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed. It has fallen 0.08 percent so far this year.

The rupee has trended up since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, said dealers. They expect the currency to trade in a range of 130.50-130.75 in the near term. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)