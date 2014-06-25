COLOMBO, June 25 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a
three-week low on Wednesday due to importer dollar demand, while
dealers said the currency could face downward pressure if the
United States investigates a claim by the country's spokesman
that it imported Iranian crude via third parties and imposes
sanctions.
The rupee traded slightly weaker at 130.32/37 per
dollar at 0603 GMT from Tuesday's close of 130.32/35, its lowest
since June 3.
"There is importer dollar demand. State banks are also
buying, probably for oil bills," a currency dealer said asking
not to be named.
Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate about
the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions.
The Sri Lankan government spokesman said on Thursday the
country had been buying Iranian crude from various countries via
third parties. The country's foreign ministry has rejected the
spokesman's claim.
The U.S. State Department has said in the event of Sri Lanka
breaching the sanctions, the United States would have to
consider a response consistent with its legal obligations and
"any violations would immediately make the company or
institution vulnerable to sanctions".
"But nothing has happened of that nature so far and it has
been a relief for the market," said a currency dealer with a
Colombo-based foreign bank.
Sri Lanka's oil import bill could rise if it has to buy more
refined oil, dealers said.
Dealers expect the currency to be stable if there is no
pressure from the oil import bills due to rising exports and a
fall in imports and private-sector credit growth.
The rupee has been on a rising trend since late February due
to strong inflows from remittances in the absence of higher
imports and private sector credit demand for the currency,
dealers said.
The central bank has absorbed around $550 million from the
domestic foreign exchange market this year through June 17 to
prevent sharp volatility and appreciation.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.1 percent, or
6.46 points, at 6,317.33 as of 0610 GMT. Turnover was 453.1
million rupees ($3.5 million), with 33.6 million shares changing
hands.
($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)